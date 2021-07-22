Cancel
Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Enables Community Content Creation

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 will add a game mode called Battlefield: Portal that allows players to engage with content made by the community. The mode was revealed during EA Play Live 2021 and comes from Rippled Effect Studios, previously known as DICE LA. The community-driven experience was described as one of Battlefield 2042‘s key gameplay pillars and is something that the DICE team has been interested in exploring for more than a decade.

