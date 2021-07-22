When The Sun Makes Drinking Water
Originally published on The Beam. A new partnership between SOURCE Global and Conservation International will deliver sustainable, clean drinking water to the Binta’t Karis Indigenous peoples of Iraan, in the Philippines — a community with very limited water infrastructure and a history of water-borne disease. SOURCE will create more than 40,000 liters of renewably-sourced water from air through hydropanels powered only by sunshine, for the 100 students, teachers, and their families at the local school over the next 15 years. The Beam asked Rob Bartrop, chief revenue officer at SOURCE Global, how this technology provides a lifeline to indigenous communities.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0