Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Should You Play New World? Beta Impressions From The Frontier

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG New World is in the spotlight as a lengthy closed beta session shows off the action ahead of an August 31st release. New World has changed its vision multiple times over the course of development, and now the question on everyone’s mind is – where is this going to land on release? What kind of player is it for? What kind of MMORPG is it? And perhaps the most important question, is it worth your time at all? Over the course of the beta (and a demo session that took me into an endgame slice with a fully-geared character), I’ve seen some areas with huge potential that are currently underserved in the MMORPG space – and some others that could be intense detriments for the title. Let’s talk about New World!

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Amazon Games#Frontiertown#Poopypants#Mmorpgs#New World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Disney
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Do not play the New World beta with this PC graphics card installed

The beta for Amazon’s New World launched this week to great excitement. At its peak, Steam registered 190,811 people playing the New World beta. The closed beta test for the historical fantasy game launched ahead of the MMO’s August 31 release date. And if you’re interested in the RPG, you...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

New World Beta is a Hot Item on Steam and Twitch

New World's beta has proven to be very popular. The game is performing impressively on Steam and Twitch, and the servers are so full that some players have to wait in queues for hours. Yesterday marked the launch of the closed beta of New World, an MMORPG developed by Amazon...
Video GamesNME

PSA: ‘New World’ Closed Beta could fry your RTX 3090

The closed beta for New World may be proving popular on Steam but it’s not been without issues. Some players are reporting that the game has fried their graphics cards. In the New World forum, user Goatz posted that as soon as they tried to start the beta, their fan speeds increased to 100 per cent, before the frame rate plummeted to zero and the monitors turned off.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all the servers in the New World closed beta

The closed beta testing period for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, has launched. Over the course of the next two weeks, players will have the opportunity to jump into Aeternum. And since anyone who pre-orders New World automatically receives an invite to the closed beta, Amazon is expecting...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to gain access to the New World closed beta

The closed beta for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, goes live today at 11:30am CT. And players who are looking to join the closed beta for New World will find that the process is relatively straightforward. There are two ways to gain access to the New World closed...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New World Beta - New Gameplay Today Live

New World goes into a beta state today, with the actual launch not too far away. Actual release is scheduled for August 31, but we’re going in to explore the beta right now! Amazon Games’ MMORPG has been under development for ages and gone through multiple iterations - how do things look right now with a month to go before release? Let’s take a look! We explored some late game expedition (dungeon) and PVP content a little bit ago, and now we’re going in fresh for a new look at all things New World!
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'New World' Begins Closed Beta With Over 190,000 Players On Steam

The long-awaited closed beta for Amazon Games’ “New World” has finally arrived, and it was met by a large wave of eager players who signed up, with the peak player count reaching as high as 190,000 on the first day. The player population was spotted at SteamDB’s “New World” page....
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Can you sprint in New World?

Upon entering the new world of New World, Amazon Studios’ new MMO project, a big world full of enemies, players, and mystery will open up to you. Players participating in the New World closed beta are experiencing that for themselves already, travelling around Aeternum, slaying enemies, upgrading their combat skills, and crafting all the way.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

UPDATE: New World Beta Reportedly Bricking RTX 3090 Graphics Cards

[Update 12:47 PM PDT:] Amazon's New World officially addressed the reports in a post to the New World forums today, stating that they believe the issue is due to driver and framerate limiters. The team detailed steps for users worried about this happening to their GPU to take to effectively ensure that this doesn't brick your GPU as well.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

New World Beta Literally Burns RTX 3090 GPUs; Amazon Responds

The closed beta of New World, an upcoming MMORPG from Amazon Games, began on July 20. Owners of RTX 3090 GPUs need to be careful, as the game destroyed some users' cards during testing. The day before yesterday, users registered for the closed beta started their adventure in Amazon's new...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Amazon Games Has Launched The New World Closed Beta

Amazon Games has finally released the closed beta for New World, as selected players can now try the game out for a limited time. Like a lot of betas periods, they're not getting the full game, but they're getting enough to experience what the world has to offer and how the game will end up playing out for a lot of the content. We have a rundown of what people can see int he beta period down below, but in case you want in-depth details, the dev team also wrote an in-depth blog here.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

New World Beta July 23 Update Patch Notes

The New World beta has released its July 23 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this update. The beta is in full swing, bringing players plenty of content to test out and fried RTX 3090s to replace. With that, the team has been diligent in ensuring quality is their priority (including adding a framerate limiter to prevent those GPU bricking issues). Today’s update mainly focuses on improving the health of the game, making a few tweaks, and fixing the stability of the experience. Hopefully, with this update out, you should find the game just a tad more stable to run. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the New World beta July 23 update!
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

New World Closed Beta Begins Today

The MMORPG from Amazon Games can be played right now. New World is an upcoming MMORPG PC game from Amazon Games and you can play it right now. Today marks the launch of the game's closed beta. This beta will run from now through to August 2, giving players a chance to experience a little bit of the game ahead of the August 31 launch.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Betawatch: New World kicks off its closed beta

At long last, the New World closed beta has arrived! It’s a beta for the game that seems to have gone through more philosophical shifts than you would expect for any given game, but now it’s here and playable! And as with any beta, it involved the usual weirdness like bricking GPUs and bannings over cow milking. Hey, something weird always happens with this stuff.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Enter to win a New World closed beta key from Amazon and MassivelyOP

If you’ve been watching the hype meter for New World slowly tick up and up this week but you aren’t confident enough to preorder just yet, then today’s giveaway is for you. Amazon has kindly granted us a small stack of keys for our readers, which we’re going to dispatch in a quick-turnaround raffle today so that we can get the keys dispatched tomorrow morning and give you as much time to play as possible.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to get New World beta key and Twitch drops

Where can you get a New World beta key? Head below to find out how to play the New World beta, which starts today, July 20, on PC. Especially, how to get a New World closed beta key and where and how to claim it. Furthermore, since Amazon is encouraging streaming, there were also some notable New World Twitch drops available — here’s how to get those and where to claim Twitch drops from inside New World’s menu.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Amazon MMO New World Beta is Quite the Hit

Player counts rose above 200,000 this weekend on Steam. Over the weekend, the closed beta for Amazon Games' New World MMO surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam. The closed beta began back on July 20 and had already proven to be quite the hit amongst fans. The average player counts each day hovered around 180,000 leading up to this past weekend. The game peaked on July 25 with 200,856 players on at once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy