Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Designer Marc Jacobs announces he’s had a facelift by posting pic of heavily bandaged face to Instagram

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ75k_0b4wggzH00

Marc Jacobs took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to showcase his new look – after going under the knife.

The 58-year-old fashion designer’s post-surgery selfie shows Jacobs’ with his face wrapped up in bandages and a blue surgical face mask covering the lower half of his face. Drains are also present to remove excess blood.

In a bold and transparent statement, the iconic designer accompanied the caption with a hashtag, ‘#f*ckgravity’. Jacobs was also sure to credit his doctor, Dr Andrew Jacono (@drjacono).

The world-renowned New York doctor is popular amongst the celebrity world with clients including Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan and ‘Botched’ doctor Paul Nassif. His reputation in the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery allows Dr Jacono to charge extortionate prices that range from $20,000 for a nose job to $50,000 for a ‘deep plane’ facelift.

Jacobs’ pals were fans of the facelift and took to the comments to appreciate the designer’s transparency.

Actress Demi Mazer congratulated the fashion icon, while costume designer June Ambrose commented, “The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg!”

Michelle Visage added, “Good for YOU.”

Jacobs has always been incredibly open about his appearance, diet and beauty routine. In a previous interview, he said:

‘I had 21 per cent body fat. I was in and out of the hospital because I had flare-ups of ulcerative colitis. I’d be in the office for 16 hours a day, six of which were in the bathroom because I was so ill.’

‘I ate nothing but junk food. Basically, the doctor said, “We’re going to have to remove your colon”. And I said, “I’m not doing that!”’

‘So I went to a nutritionist named Lindsey Duncan, and he said, ‘If you are 100 per cent compliant with what I tell you to do, you will be in better shape than you’ve ever been in, and you will not have to have your colon removed.’ I said, ‘Okay, sign me up.’’

‘When I started to feel better, and when my stomach wasn’t hurting, and when I wasn’t on the toilet all day, and when I could look at myself in the mirror, and when I went from 21 per cent body fat to five per cent body fat and I had muscle, I was like, This is great!’

‘When guys started looking at me and asking me out on dates, I felt way better about myself. So it was hard to keep my clothes on, actually. And whenever I was asked to take my clothes off, I was like, ‘Sure! I haven’t worked out for three years to keep this all under wraps.’ Everything changed. I cut my hair, I got contact lenses, I started to groom and get manicures and pedicures. I started to get my hair cut every two weeks.’

‘Before, I never took care of my appearance. I was like, ‘Who cares? I’m in the studio 16 hours a day, and nobody sees me.’ Everything, it all sort of changed. My home life changed. I wanted to have people over for dinner. I cared about interiors because I wanted to have guests over all the time.’

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Nassif
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Michelle Visage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandages#Facelift#Fashion Designer#Real Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MLBPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility As She Bends Totally Backwards At Photoshoot

Katie Holmes can do it all! The A-lister proved she’s still got it, when she shared a pic of herself doing a backbend in a pair of black leather pants. Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents! The actress and fashion designer has clearly been working on her flexibility, sharing a pic of herself doing a backbend while on the set of a photoshoot. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of black leather pants and a black blouse, along with a pair of black, strappy pumps for the shoot with photographer David Alexander Flinn. Certainly an impressive move!
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks golden and gorgeous in chic cargo shorts

David and Victoria Beckham have had some pretty iconic fashion moments over the years, and their 22nd wedding anniversary seemed like the perfect time to walk down memory lane!. David posted some sweet photos in tribute to his wife on Sunday, reminiscing over some of their matching outfits over the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Marc Jacobs, 58, opens up about his $50,000 'deep plane' facelift and why he's candidly sharing post-op photos on Instagram, saying: 'I find there is no shame in being vain'

Marc Jacobs has opened up about his $50,000 facelift and his decision to publicly reveal he had gone under the knife, saying there is 'no shame in being vain.'. The 58-year-old designer has been sharing candid photos of his post-op recovery on his personal Instagram account since celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono performed his 'deep plane' facelift on July 20.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...
Weight LossPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sandra Lee Debuts 25 Lb. Weight Loss On 1st Red Carpet Since Early 2020 — Before & After Photos

Sandra Lee looked absolutely stunning while showing off her 25-pound weight loss on the red carpet at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy. Sandra Lee, 55, just made her big red carpet return — and she looked amazing doing it. On July 31, the celebrity chef stunned at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, which marked her first red carpet appearance since January 2020. Sandra looked incredible at the star-studded event as she showed off her 25-pound weight loss while dressed in a yellow Matičevski gown, which she paired with colorful earrings and heels. Sandra posted her stunning look in several Instagram snapshots.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Naomi Campbell’s Baby Girl Is Already in Couture Just Like Her Mama in This Rare New Pic

Clear the runway, because there’s a new little fashion model who’s ready for the catwalk — well, almost. Naomi Campbell’s baby daughter wore a Versace onesie in a rare photo the mom posted to her Instagram Story yesterday, and the designer threads looked absolutely perfect on the infant. In the image, which was carefully captured to omit her baby’s face, Campbell showed off nearly the entire garment as a thank you to the fashion house and the late designer, Gianni Versace.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Heidi Klum Gives the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress

Heidi Klum found a way to combine two of summer’s biggest footwear trends with ease this week. The model, who is currently visiting Italy with family and friends, took to Instagram today to show off her latest travel outfit of the day. The ensemble highlighted a floral-print dress complete with a collared neckline and cinched waist, contrasted by reflective sunglasses.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy