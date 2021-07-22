Designer Marc Jacobs announces he’s had a facelift by posting pic of heavily bandaged face to Instagram

Marc Jacobs took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to showcase his new look – after going under the knife.

The 58-year-old fashion designer’s post-surgery selfie shows Jacobs’ with his face wrapped up in bandages and a blue surgical face mask covering the lower half of his face. Drains are also present to remove excess blood.

In a bold and transparent statement, the iconic designer accompanied the caption with a hashtag, ‘#f*ckgravity’. Jacobs was also sure to credit his doctor, Dr Andrew Jacono (@drjacono).

The world-renowned New York doctor is popular amongst the celebrity world with clients including Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan and ‘Botched’ doctor Paul Nassif. His reputation in the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery allows Dr Jacono to charge extortionate prices that range from $20,000 for a nose job to $50,000 for a ‘deep plane’ facelift.

Jacobs’ pals were fans of the facelift and took to the comments to appreciate the designer’s transparency.

Actress Demi Mazer congratulated the fashion icon, while costume designer June Ambrose commented, “The transparency is everything! Snatch it darlinggggg!”

Michelle Visage added, “Good for YOU.”

Jacobs has always been incredibly open about his appearance, diet and beauty routine. In a previous interview, he said:

‘I had 21 per cent body fat. I was in and out of the hospital because I had flare-ups of ulcerative colitis. I’d be in the office for 16 hours a day, six of which were in the bathroom because I was so ill.’

‘I ate nothing but junk food. Basically, the doctor said, “We’re going to have to remove your colon”. And I said, “I’m not doing that!”’

‘So I went to a nutritionist named Lindsey Duncan, and he said, ‘If you are 100 per cent compliant with what I tell you to do, you will be in better shape than you’ve ever been in, and you will not have to have your colon removed.’ I said, ‘Okay, sign me up.’’

‘When I started to feel better, and when my stomach wasn’t hurting, and when I wasn’t on the toilet all day, and when I could look at myself in the mirror, and when I went from 21 per cent body fat to five per cent body fat and I had muscle, I was like, This is great!’

‘When guys started looking at me and asking me out on dates, I felt way better about myself. So it was hard to keep my clothes on, actually. And whenever I was asked to take my clothes off, I was like, ‘Sure! I haven’t worked out for three years to keep this all under wraps.’ Everything changed. I cut my hair, I got contact lenses, I started to groom and get manicures and pedicures. I started to get my hair cut every two weeks.’

‘Before, I never took care of my appearance. I was like, ‘Who cares? I’m in the studio 16 hours a day, and nobody sees me.’ Everything, it all sort of changed. My home life changed. I wanted to have people over for dinner. I cared about interiors because I wanted to have guests over all the time.’