Whether you are a solopreneur or have 50 employees, protecting your internal and external data from online threats is vital to guarding your business. Ensuring your company is protected and you are using the cybersecurity tools and resources that will keep your employee, business and customer information safe is imperative to the overall success of your business. To help explain the importance of and provide tips for protecting your businesses’ information, I spoke with Joanna Sobran and Karen Burmeister from MXOtech, a woman-owned, Chicago-based technology company that provides managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and custom software development to small-medium sized businesses.