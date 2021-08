It’s time to lie at Hulu. The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a series order to drama Tell Me Lies, the first project to stem from the first-look TV deal that Emma Roberts inked with the company in September. Additionally, Grace Van Patten has been tapped to star in the series. Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies follows a relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship...