The Legendary Quests for Week 7 of Fortnite are now live, and the fourth challenge this week requires you to stoke campfires near different hatcheries. This Quest comes after collecting records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. It’s finally time to check on the wooden hatchery we built in the first Quest of the week. You’ll need to visit both of them this time though, not just the one you went to earlier. Here’s where to stoke campfires near different hatcheries in Fortnite.