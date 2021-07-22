Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Capitol physician considers recommending masks again due to Delta variant

By Heather Caygle, Katherine Tully-McManus and Burgess Everett
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g1Qt_0b4wXxdV00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dons a mask. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Updated: 07/22/2021 03:20 PM EDT

The Capitol's chief physician is considering reimposing a mask recommendation in the Capitol after two months of mostly face-covering-free business in the House and Senate, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

An imminent announcement is not expected, but the Office of the Attending Physician is weighing whether to suggest that people don masks again inside the Capitol complex as the Delta variant surges nationwide.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the top Republican on the Senate Rules and Administration panel, said that some of the precautions implemented during the peak of the pandemic could return.

"I thought for a moment that you were all standing on your dots again," he told masked and unmasked reporters Thursday, gesturing to the circular yellow stickers that still dot the floor of the Senate basement, each six feet apart, that read "thanks for practicing social distancing."

"But I guess we might have to go back to some of that," he added.

Blunt was an advocate for a widespread testing regimen at the Capitol, similar to daily tests implemented at the White House. But the Capitol never mandated testing and took a piecemeal approach to enforcement of public health measures.

Some staff and lawmakers are already masking up in response to news earlier this week that several fully vaccinated people within the Capitol have tested positive for Covid. Lines at the Capitol Hill testing site intermittently stretched around the corner this week, as many staffers got tested at work for the first time after working remotely during the peak of the pandemic.

In a letter to Hill offices Tuesday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan warned that the Delta variant is “much more contagious” and poses “a dire health risk to unvaccinated individuals.”

Comments / 4

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Capitol Hill#Masking#House#Republican#The Senate Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Congress & CourtsStandard-Examiner

Mitt Romney: Infrastructure bill will give US big ‘upgrade’

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, spoke on the Senate floor on Sunday ahead of the introduction of a historic bipartisan bill that he says will benefit Utah and help America rebuild its infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a nearly $1 trillion bill that includes $3 billion in...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Congress hits the two-minute warning

TIME IS ON YOUR SIDE, TILL IT’S NOT — The culture clash between the House and Senate is an old Hill standby, a flashpoint as antique as the Capitol’s tilework. But the chambers’ divergent handling of the calendar lately does give us some important signs for the future. (Or what Sen. Jon Tester might call “crystal ball,” um, stuff.)
Congress & Courtsfortwaynesnbc.com

$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. He promised on Monday that fellow Democrats would work with Republicans to put together a package of amendments for the Senate’s consideration. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act...
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Portman Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, Thanks Colleagues for Efforts in Crafting Historic Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – This evening on the Senate floor, Senator Portman discussed the introduction of the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, the legislative text of which was filed today. Portman, who played a leading role in drafting this landmark investment in roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, broadband, and much more, commended his bipartisan colleagues with whom he worked to draft this legislation, as well as the members who actively supported it. Portman urged the Senate to vote to pass this legislation so that we can address our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Infrastructure bill has landed but a bumpy road remains

TEXT, BUT WHAT’S NEXT? — After more than a month of “frameworks” and “agreements in principle” there’s finally bill text for the bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill runs more than 2,700 pages, more than five reams of paper… not exactly the light summer read you might be looking for to kick off August.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senators eye deal on infrastructure package amendments

The Senate officially began debate today on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but it remains in temporary limbo as the two sides attempt to reach agreement on the amendment process. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this afternoon that he was awaiting consent from Republicans to kick off consideration of amendments...

Comments / 4

Community Policy