Wayne Olfert has volunteered to serve at the Rockford River Days community celebration for 30 years. However, he has not had much time to peek at the River Days Parade. That is about to change. The River Days Committee has picked Olfert to serve as Grand Marshal for the Sunday, Aug. 15, parade. The start time for the parade is noon. The parade will step off on Walnut Street near Wright-Hennepin Electric, head east to Ash Street, swing north to Cedar Street, head south on Maple Street back to Walnut Street and then swing north on Main Street to Riverside Park.