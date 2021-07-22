Cancel
Broward County, FL

Vickie Cartwright Named Interim Broward School Superintendent To Replace Robert Runcie

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 11 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School District has a new interim superintendent.

Thursday, the School Board voted to hire Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

She was one of two finalists to replace embattled superintendent Robert Runcie who offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge.

By a unanimous vote, the Broward School Board approved Cartwright over Robert Schiller, an interim or permanent superintendent at various districts for the last 40 years.

Cartwright is from Florida, but just recently stepped down as superintendent for the school district in Oshkosh, Wisconsin after three years.

Before that, she worked as an administrator in Orange County in Orlando.

The school board will begin contract negotiations on Monday, July 26.

A Special School Board Meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, July 28, when the terms of the negotiated contract will be presented to School Board members for approval.  Cartwright’s starting date will be determined during contract negotiation.

The School Board also selected the consulting firm, Ray and Associates, LLC, a firm specializing on school executive leadership searches, to conduct the search for the next Superintendent.

Meanwhile, Runcie’s last day with the district will be August 10.

