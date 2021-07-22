Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD firms within bearish weekly correction

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD bulls move in as US dollar firms. US oil and BoC sentiment supporting the CAD, but weekly technicals remain bullish. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2575 and u slightly by 0.14% after climbing from a low of 1.2529 and reaching a high of 1.2594. On Monday, the pair touched a five-month low at 1.2807.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Wti Oil#Us Dollar#Boc#Usd Cad#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Dxy#Statistics Canada#Canadian#Retail Sales#Cftc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near two-week lows, just above 109.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields undermined the JPY and helped limit losses. A sustained break below the 109.00 mark is needed to support prospects for further decline. The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats to 0.7380 area after rising above 0.7400 earlier

RBA left its policy rate and tapering plan unchanged in July. US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.00 on Tuesday. Major equity indexes in the US look to open modestly higher. The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and climbed to a daily high of 0.7408...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends slide to fresh 7-week lows, closes in on 0.9000

USD/CHF is falling for the seventh straight day on Tuesday. Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved sharply in July. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.00. The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and extended its slide during the European trading hours on Monday. After touching its lowest level since mid-June at 0.9022, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.27% at 0.9030.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Holding on to Corrective Gains

Yesterday's session, the pair was moving in a narrow range between the resistance level 1.3932 and the level of 1.3884. Despite the halt in gains, the 1.4000 psychological resistance is still the most important for the bulls to control. The British pound has outperformed many currencies including the US currency recently with the surrendered Coronavirus which is widely cited to improve appetite among institutional analysts, investors and traders, which could keep the GBP/USD pair in full swing higher for the coming days.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls discouraged, eyes on US data

The dollar cached a breath after better than expected US data. EU June Producer Price Index rose 10.2% YoY, missing expectations. EUR/USD has lost its bullish potential and could fall sub-1.1800. The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.1892 during European trading hours, currently trading in the 1.1860 price zone, still unable...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Banking profits jump as government actions minimise losses

Stocks are treading water today, as fears around monetary tightening grow thanks to an overnight rate decision from the RBA. Meanwhile, banking stocks in Europe are gaining ground as government measures help minimise losses. Nasdaq lags as hawkish RBA highlight fears of monetary tightening. Raft of financial earnings in Europe...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Consolidation mode in quiet trading, focus on corporate earnings

- RBA was deemed hawkish as it kept its planned bond tapering for Sept despite recent virus lockdowns. - RBA Left Cash Rate Target unchanged at 0.10% and maintained its 3-year Yield Target at 0.10% (both as expected). Reiterated its forward guidance that conditions to raise rates would not be met before 2024 at the earliest. Kept its taper plan for bond purchases but to remain flexible. The economy was still expected to grow strongly next year.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, slides back below 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move amid a goodish USD rebound. A sharp turnaround in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback. The downside seems limited, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 50 pips from daily swing...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Positive COVID-19 developments reinforce bullish sterling outlook – MUFG

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, as UK cases continue falling from their highs. Subsequently, economists at MUFG Bank are more confident in their bullish outlook for the pound. “The recent outperformance of the GBP reflects building optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic ‘could largely be over by late September/October’ in the UK. If cases continue to rise less than feared, it will reinforce confidence that restrictions are unlikely to be tightened significantly again allowing the UK economy to continue rebounding strongly during the 2H 2021.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD prints fresh lows under 1.1860

US dollar recovers ground across the board. EUR/USD drops toward 1.1850, extending the correction from above 1.1900. The EUR/USD reversed after approaching 1.1900 and recently reached a two-day low at 1.1854 as the US dollar strengthened across the board. The DXY turned positive as US stocks trimmed gains. The greenback...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Sentiment leads the way

The greenback ended the day mixed, although major pairs held within familiar levels. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and caution ahead of first-tier events later in the week exacerbated rage trading. Wall Street opened in the red but got to post modest gains, while government bond yields held around Monday’s closing...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears retain control below 1.2550

USD/CAD prints losses on Wednesday in the Asian session. Bulls fail to cross 1.2550 decisively and surrender all the gains. Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance. After testing the high of 1.2575 in the previous session, the USD/CAD pair subsidies all gains on Wednesday. The pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD is setting up for shot at the 1.40 area

GBP/USD bulls are seeking a test of the 1.4000s in a daily extension. Bears are seeking a break of the current daily support for a run to the 1.3780s. The focus is on the Bank of England and US Nonfarm Payrolls. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3910 and 0.20% higher...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US data to break the monotony above $1,800

Gold trades in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key moving averages. Focus shifts to ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from US. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,810 amid early Asian morning on Wednesday, after posting mild losses the previous day.
EconomyDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR TRACKING OIL & YIELDS. USD/CAD price action attempting to push higher again amid Canadian Dollar weakness. The Canadian Dollar has faced broad selling pressure alongside the plunge in oil prices. USD/CAD eyeing bond yields and event risk posed by the release of monthly jobs data.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed on risk aversio

The greenback ended the day mixed against its peers on Tuesday as concerns about the delta variant of the Coronavirus triggered risk aversion and as investors remained cautious about slowing U.S. growth. Reuters reported new orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in June, while business spending on equipment...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range

Gold is stuck in familiar ranges, needs a break of daily support resistance. US dollar correcting recent sell-off and covid risks are a headwind. Update: Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions. The US Dollar Index remains off the recent highs but held above the 92.00 mark. A higher USD valuation makes gold expansive for the other currencies holders. Gold prices gained buying interest near the lower levels as investors were spooked by the rapid spread of the Delta variant and its impact on the global recovery. Further, the downside was capped with a decline in US Treasury yields, which fell to 1.15% on Tuesday. The escalating geopolitical tension in the middle-east, after Iran threatened western countries with firm action on any threat to its security. Earlier Tehran was blamed for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker.
StocksNBC New York

Bearish Trend Signals Stocks Are Vulnerable to a 10% to 15% Correction

The market appears to be doing something that happens ahead of corrections. When the S&P 500, Nasdaq and the CBOE Volatility Index rise together, BTIG's Julian Emanuel warns it's often a precursor to a 10% to 15% pullback. "Whenever we've seen that going back to the beginning of 2018, we...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rises above1.2500 as crude oil tumbles

Loonie under pressure as WTI drops 4%. USD/CAD rises for the second day in a row. The USD/CAD jumped to 1.2502 on American hours, even amid a weaker US dollar across the board. The sharp decline in crude oil prices weighed on the loonie. The WTI barrel is falling by 4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy