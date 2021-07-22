Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: July 22

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (2:18 PM)- **North Hills 2022 athlete Robert Dickerson received an offer today from Colgate, which is his 6th D-1 offer. Last season, Dickerson collected 1,004 All-Purpose yards and 9 touchdowns.

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Duquesne, PA
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psn Daily Notebook#National Trial Lawyers#Pitt Fb#Colgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orlando, FLwvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: July 21

The West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook will keep you updated on all the recruiting news going on with the West Virginia football and basketball teams. Update (9:17 AM)- **The Mountaineers have offered another talented 2022 big man. This time it’s 4-star center Ernest Udeh, Jr. from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. Udeh (6’10”, 232) is rated as one of the Top 110 players in the Class of 2022 and holds a long list of offers from programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA and Virginia Tech.
NFL247Sports

July 30 Arizona football notebook

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media earlier this week during Pac-12 Media Day and beyond what we have reported, he had other notable items he discussed. The following is a collection of those quotes:. * Fisch is expecting each player on campus and there does not seem...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsoccernow.com

PSN’s Hounds Notebook: Week 14

(Week 14 — July 18-24) Despite first place standing, Lilley’s not going to ‘sugarcoat’ his team’s performance. After Saturday’s 1-0 win vs Loudoun United, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC climbed into a tie for first place in the USL Championship’s Atlantic Division with the suddenly struggling Tampa Bay Rowdies, who’ve lost three straight matches.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers 2022 Forward Jalen Reed; Teammate of Judah Mintz

Pitt basketball’s Class of 2022 got off to a big start with the commitment from Oak Hill Academy (VA) 4-star guard Judah Mintz. The Panthers are hoping to get another player from that storied program as they’ve extended an offer to 2022 3-star forward Jalen Reed. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward has also received offers from Xavier, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Houston, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Florida and DePaul.
College Sportspittsburghsportsnow.com

4-Star OT Ryan Baer Announces Decision Date; Pitt The Leader?

While it hasn’t gotten much attention, the Pitt coaching staff has quietly put in a ton of time and effort recruiting a highly thought of lineman from Ohio. Ryan Baer is a 2022 4-star offensive tackle from North High School in Eastlake, Ohio. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman holds a long offer list that includes schools like Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia, Cincinnati, Baylor, Arizona State, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Alabama Statepittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Still Pursuing Alabama 2022 3-Star Linebacker Deuce Spurlock

Scholarships for the Class of 2022 are very limited for Pitt but one player the Panthers are still pursuing is Alabama 3-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock. When official scholarships were offered on Sunday, Spurlock was one of the players that received one from Ryan Manalac and Pat Narduzzi. The athletic, playmaking linebacker made his official visit to Pitt back on June 25 and previously announced a top five of Pitt, Michigan, Mississippi State, Liberty and Appalachian State. However, that is likely to change considering the interest he’s received over the last month.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

2021 Pitt All 105: TE Lucas Krull

All 105 is a Pittsburgh Sports Now series profiling each of the 105 members of Pitt’s 2021 training camp roster. Last Year: Krull, a 6-foot-6, 260 pound tight end, transferred to Pitt as a graduate from the University of Florida. He played in one game in 2020 due to injury.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

2021 Pitt All 105: QB Eli Kosanovich

All 105 is a Pittsburgh Sports Now series profiling each of the 105 members of Pitt’s 2021 training camp roster. 18 • Eli Kosanovich, redshirt sophomore quarterback. Last Year: Kosanovich, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, didn’t play any games in 2020, but he still managed to make contributions off the field, reaching out to his high school teammate M.J. Devonshire and helping to recruit him to Pitt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy