The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: July 22

The West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook will keep you updated on all the recruiting news going on with the West Virginia football and basketball teams. Update (9:17 AM)- **The Mountaineers have offered another talented 2022 big man. This time it’s 4-star center Ernest Udeh, Jr. from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. Udeh (6’10”, 232) is rated as one of the Top 110 players in the Class of 2022 and holds a long list of offers from programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA and Virginia Tech.
