The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: July 22

Scholarships for the Class of 2022 are very limited for Pitt but one player the Panthers are still pursuing is Alabama 3-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock. When official scholarships were offered on Sunday, Spurlock was one of the players that received one from Ryan Manalac and Pat Narduzzi. The athletic, playmaking linebacker made his official visit to Pitt back on June 25 and previously announced a top five of Pitt, Michigan, Mississippi State, Liberty and Appalachian State. However, that is likely to change considering the interest he’s received over the last month.