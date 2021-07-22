Crafty cockatoos master dumpster diving and teach each other

In America, we get our garbage cans pillaged by bears, raccoons, and marauding gangs of well-organized rats. In Australia, people have their garbage cans pillaged by adorable cockatoos, which have figured out how to access all that yummy rubbish without knocking everything over like a bunch of uncivilized brutes. And somehow Australians have the audacity to complain about this! Sure, birds are somewhat known for being total dicks, but in all fairness, our species kinda deserves it. Plus, cockatoos are far smarter than the average “I don’t understand how lids work” bear, and have taught themselves how to open closed garbage cans using only their beaks and their tiny little feet. Even more remarkable: they learned this by teaching each other.