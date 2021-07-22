Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Britney Spears Reportedly Feels About Her Future Amid Conservatorship Battle

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Britney Spears' conservatorship battle is far from over, the "Toxic" singer is starting to feel more optimistic about her future. According to E! News, Spears' new lawyer of her own choosing, Matthew Rosengart, is "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' life and wealth since 2008, but she's finally starting to believe that that could change soon.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Revealed: Britney Spears footed the bill for sister Jamie Lynn's $1M Florida condo despite actress claiming she's NOT on the conservatorship payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears' $1M property in Florida was paid for by Britney Spears, despite claiming she has never taken a penny from her sister, it has been claimed. The 30-year-old actress claimed earlier this month that she has not been profiting from the singer's conservatorship and rumored $60million fortune. However,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Rebel Wilson looks amazing dressed up as Britney Spears

Rebel Wilson shared photos of herself dressed up as Britney Spears. While there’s no wrong occasion for dressing up as the 90’s pop icon, Wilson was wearing the outfit due to her upcoming movie, “Senior Year.” RELATED: Rebel Wilson is “out there looking” to date...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like 'Such a Dad'

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she's touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they're both leaning up against a tree along a path ... posing and looking cute together.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Britney Spears' New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune.

Comments / 0

Community Policy