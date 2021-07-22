Cancel
Public Safety

Morocco to sue NGOs behind Pegasus spyware allegations -report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Morocco has instructed a lawyer to file a defamation case in a French court against two civil society groups that alleged Morocco put top French officials on a list of potential targets for electronic surveillance, French news outlet franceinfo reported on Thursday.

The news outlet quoted the lawyer, Olivier Baratelli, as saying the Moroccan state planned to file suit against Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories.

The two groups are part of a consortium of researchers who allege that Pegasus spyware produced by Israeli company NSO Group was used in hacking smartphones belonging to journalists, rights activists and officials in several countries.

Morocco has rejected the allegations, and NSO has said the allegations are wrong. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Chris Reese)

#Morocco#Pegasus#Amnesty International#Spyware#Ngos#French#Moroccan#Israeli#Nso Group
TechnologyBank Info Security

Pegasus Spyware: World Leaders Demand Israeli Probe

Calls are growing for an investigation into how commercial Pegasus spyware developed by Israel's NSO Group gets sold to autocratic governments and used to target journalists, lawyers, human rights advocates and others. On Monday, four U.S. Democratic lawmakers called for legislation or an executive order to crack down on privately...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Morocco denies using spyware to target French officials

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government has denied reports that the country's security forces may have used spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group to eavesdrop on the cellphones of France’s president and other public figures. In a statement late Tuesday, the Moroccan government lashed out at a global media consortium...
WorldBBC

Pegasus: French President Macron identified as spyware target

French President Emmanuel Macron is one of several world leaders believed to have been targeted for phone hacking using spyware, media reports say. The software, known as Pegasus, infects phones and allows operators to spy on their targets. The leaders are on a list of some 50,000 phone numbers of...
WorldWashington Post

France orders spyware investigation following Pegasus Project reports

The French government demanded investigations Tuesday into reports from The Washington Post and other international news organizations that phone numbers for President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders were found on a list that included some people targeted by government clients of the Israeli surveillance giant NSO Group and its spyware tool Pegasus.
Public SafetyVoice of America

Journalists Say They Feel Constantly Watched by Pegasus Spyware

Human rights and media rights groups have expressed outrage over revelations that 180 journalists around the world were targeted for surveillance by military-grade Israeli spyware. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on a widening scandal, with some world leaders also targeted, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.
Protestskfgo.com

Hungarians protest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – About 1,000 Hungarians protested on Monday over allegations that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance of public figures in Hungary, drawing comparisons with the country’s communist past. Protesters gathered at the House of Terror Museum in the capital, Budapest, which commemorates victims of Nazism...
WorldApple Insider

Israel investigates Pegasus developer NSO over spyware abuse allegations

Israeli government officials this week visited the offices of NSO as part of an investigation into the developer's Pegasus spyware, which was reportedly deployed against journalists, politicians, activists and other prominent public figures. Officials are scrutinizing NSO's business practices on the back of allegations that governments and other entities leveraged...
Public SafetySlate

Behind the Mercenary Spyware Industry

Recently, Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, a French journalism nonprofit, obtained a list of 50,000 phone numbers that were potentially targeted by Pegasus, the now infamous spyware created by NSO Group, an Israeli technology firm. Amnesty and Forbidden Stories shared that list with a group of 17 news organizations, and reporters then started tracking down who the numbers belonged to. They identified about 1,000 people by phone number, and more than 60 agreed to hand over their phones for forensic examination. Of those phones, 37 showed some evidence of an attempted or successful hack. They belonged to journalists, human rights activists, two women who were very close to Jamal Khashoggi, the murdered Washington Post columnist. The original list of 50,000—and we don’t know if these people were hacked—included numbers belonging to French President Emmanuel Macron as well as Rahul Gandhi, a very prominent opponent to India’s prime minister.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Allegations confirmed: French authorities find Pegasus spyware in journalists

France’s information security agency ANSSI found the Pegasus spyware on the smartphones of three journalists and thus provided the first independent confirmation of the latest allegations against the Israeli company NSO. The British Guardian reports. The spyware was detected on the mobile phone of a journalist from the TV channel France 24 and on the devices of a journalist from the investigative site Mediapart. The findings were passed on to the Paris public prosecutor’s office, where the investigation into the surveillance scandal is ongoing.
Advocacywhtc.com

Rights activists urge Morocco not to extradite Uyghur man to China

RABAT (Reuters) – Moroccan human rights activists on Tuesday urged Rabat not to extradite a Uyghur man to China, citing fears he might face arbitrary detention or torture. Yidrissi Aishan has been held at a prison near Casablanca after being arrested on an Interpol notice filed by China after arriving last month from Turkey, where he lives.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Govt defending Pegasus spyware issue instead of probing

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Attacking the Centre over the Pegasus spyware issue, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that the government is defending the Israeli firm NSO Group instead of probing it. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Government's response has been disappointing. Instead of ordering a probe...
AfricaBirmingham Star

Both sides in Cameroon conflict must protect civilians, says HRW

More than 3 500 people have been killed and over 700 000 have fled their homes to escape the conflict that erupted in 2017, according to a Humn Rights Watch report. Human Rights Watch also detailed killings and kidnappings carried out by separatist fighters. The defence ministry declined to comment...
ProtestsNew York Post

News cameraman dies after attack by far-right mob protesting LGBTQ march

A TV news cameraman died in the country of Georgia after he was brutally attacked by a far-right mob protesting an LGBTQ Pride march, his employer says. Alexander Lashkarav, 37, who worked for the independent station TV Pirveli, was found dead in his bed early Sunday after his violent beatdown in the former Soviet republic’s capital city, Tbilisi, last week, the Guardian reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.

