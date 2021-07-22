Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

NJ-based artist shares her love of Manga

pix11.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIX11 spoke with a Manga artist who showed us her work, and explained the craze with American fans. She’s known professionally as Misako Rocks.

pix11.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Storytellers in The Cellar Share the Love

Four singer/songwriters shared their words, music and admiration for each other side by side last night under the ever-changing spotlights on The Cellar at Treadwell’s stage while a full moon glowed in the night sky. “Storytellers in The Cellar: Songwriters Sharing the Stage, Songs and Stories” featured CT-based musicians Zach...
Musicallkpop.com

Gavy NJ reveal 'Love Story' MV for 2021 remake of hit

Gavy NJ have dropped their music video teaser for "Love Story" (2021). In the MV teaser, the trio spends a day at home as they sing about a past love. "Love Story" was originally released by Gavy NJ in 2009, and Jenny, Gunji, and Seorin are now coming together for a brand new version of their hit song.
MusicComplex

Manga Saint Hilare Shares Animated Visuals For Garage-Tinged “NRG” With Ikhana

Veteran grime MC Manga Saint Hilare has released the visuals for “NRG”—a standout track from his latest project, Glow In The Dark, featuring Ikhana. Released in collaboration with producer Lewi B, the 12-track project features lyrical street sonnets placed over ear-popping grime beats, drill-inspired thumps and, of course, party-ready numbers like “NRG”—which is home to a 2-step riddim, piercing, masterful flows from Manga, and syrupy vocals from Ikhana on the hook.
ComicsAnime News Network

Manga Creator Makuno Terminates Contract with futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service

Makuno states important reports, payment obligations were not fulfilled. Manga creator Makuno revealed on Twitter on Monday that she is terminating her contract with publisher Fantasista because there were times when important reports and payment obligations were not fulfilled, even after she made inquiries at the end of June. Subsequently, she became ill from mental fatigue and decided that to continue a healthy production environment for manga creation, she would have to terminate her contract.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022

Dark Horse is proud to announce the upcoming US publication of yet another cat-loving manga, Cat + Gamer, available for the first time in English! The original series Is from Japanese publisher Shogakukan, creator Wataru Nadantani, and translator Zack Davisson. The series begins in March 2022. As the official synopsis...
Books & Literaturepurewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Shares Video of Her New Book: ‘I Hope You Love This Novel as Much as I Do’

Sarah Ferguson is not only a royal family member, but she is also a very prolific author. The Duchess of York has produced numerous books for children throughout the years, including the Budgie the Little Helicopter ﻿series and her Little Red books. She has also written books for adults, and her latest, titled Her Heart for a Compass, ﻿will be a fictionalized account of one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.
Theater & Dancehot96.com

Alessia Cara shares how her heritage influenced her career path: “Italians love our music”

Alessia Cara opened up about her childhood in a new interview, revealing how her family’s love of music paved the way to her becoming a global superstar. Speaking with Billboard, the “Sweet Dreams” singer, born Alessia Caracciolo, reminisced about growing up in a traditional Italian household in Ontario, Canada. Her parents were on the stricter side, banning sleepovers and stressing the importance of school.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Inked: A Tale Of Love To Bring An Artistic Puzzle Experience To Switch

We've seen a number of Indie games strive to distinguish themselves with unique visual approaches - with so much competition, a creative style can go a long way. Perhaps Inked: A Tale of Love is another to add to the list of eye-catching releases - it's heading to Switch later this year thanks to developer Somnium Games and publisher Pixmain.
Green River, WYGreen River Star

Singer shares love of music at concert

"I will play for anyone, anywhere," Shandryn Trumble said as she set up for her performance last week. Being the highlighted performer at the weekly Concert at the Clock Tower, Trumble had a chance to play and share her love of music with Green River's residents. Trumble is a Green...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Local artists create crocheted “Love” signs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have walked through downtown Harrisonburg recently, you may have seen crocheted “Love” signs created by local artists. The art all stems from an organization called “Love Across the USA”. It is a public art project that aims to create large, powerful crochet art installations that amplify the voices and visions of women that are changing the world.
Visual ArtWIVB

18 creative gifts artists are sure to love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder, knitter, photographer or craftsperson. From art supplies and equipment to art-inspired home goods, games and accessories, you can find a unique gift for any creative connoisseur. Choosing from all the options can make a simple gift card look tempting. But no matter what you choose, a true artist will appreciate the creativity behind your gift, whether it’s a whimsical trinket, new tools or an inspirational book. If you’re on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers and Rumors: Finn Is Jack And Quinn’s Son?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that more secrets will be revealed about Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) parentage. As B&B fans know, Finn is adopted. With his adoptive parents Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) coming to town, it won’t be long before more revelations about Finn’s childhood will be revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy