NJ-based artist shares her love of Manga

There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder, knitter, photographer or craftsperson. From art supplies and equipment to art-inspired home goods, games and accessories, you can find a unique gift for any creative connoisseur. Choosing from all the options can make a simple gift card look tempting. But no matter what you choose, a true artist will appreciate the creativity behind your gift, whether it's a whimsical trinket, new tools or an inspirational book. If you're on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.