Juvenile charged with murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Fridley

City of Fridley, Facebook

Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to try a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Fridley earlier this week.

Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes was charged via juvenile petition Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted aggravated robbery. According to the petition, Holmes fatally shot Anthony Joseph Rouse while attempting a robbery during a marijuana deal Sunday evening.

Rouse, from Blaine, died Tuesday night after suffering a "catastrophic injury" to his brain due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow, a result of gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area, prosecutors said.

The Anoka County Attorney's Office is looking to have Holmes certified as an adult.

Here's what prosecutors allege happened the evening of July 18: