Fridley, MN

Juvenile charged with murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Fridley

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 12 days ago
Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to try a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Fridley earlier this week.

Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes was charged via juvenile petition Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted aggravated robbery. According to the petition, Holmes fatally shot Anthony Joseph Rouse while attempting a robbery during a marijuana deal Sunday evening.

Rouse, from Blaine, died Tuesday night after suffering a "catastrophic injury" to his brain due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow, a result of gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area, prosecutors said.

The Anoka County Attorney's Office is looking to have Holmes certified as an adult.

Here's what prosecutors allege happened the evening of July 18:

Rouse was in a van with two others around 7 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle's driver said he wanted to buy marijuana. They drove to 61st Avenue and Main Street to meet up with a person who had previously sold the driver marijuana.

During conversations with the seller and others at the scene, a male later identified by police as Holmes appeared at the van's sliding door. He had a handgun, indicated the occupants were being robbed and told the driver not to yell or leave.

The driver hit the gas to escape. Holmes fired several shots.

The van's other occupants noticed Rouse was bleeding and drove him to the hospital. Rouse was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died about 48 hours after the shooting.

Investigators spoke to nearby residents, who described individuals matching Holmes and the seller as heading toward or into nearby residences right after the shooting.

Police also spoke to the seller, who said Holmes shot Rouse. He said he watched Holmes raise a handgun — using both hands, at close range — and point it toward people inside the van. Holmes fired two shots, the seller said. When the van started to drive off, Holmes fired three more, he told police. The seller said nobody else had a gun, and that nobody had threatened Holmes prior to the shooting.

Police spoke to Holmes who said he was "aware of the shooting," but denied being involved, instead saying he had biked home from a family member's house after hearing gunshots. After being arrested, Holmes then claimed he had gone to Cub Foods before returning home.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage from the grocery store and Holmes was nowhere to be seen. Video footage from a State Trooper who drove by the scene just prior to the shooting, as well as from nearby buildings, supported the seller's account of what happened. Some video shows Holmes going to the van, positioning himself, firing the shots, then fleeing.

