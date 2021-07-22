Cancel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets Amend

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

#Supermarkets#Voting Rights#Currency#Derivatives#Personal Data#Ept#Recognised#Llc#N A N A 2#7 527#Alwyn Basch Telephone#Code#Panel#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
BusinessShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 240,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 978.26 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 3 August 2021, it bought back 50,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.043% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 961.1904 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
EconomyBusiness Insider

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Preferred Unit Exchange

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (Nasdaq: REAX), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states and the District of Columbia, announced today certain funds managed by Insight Venture Management LLC ("Insight Partners") have converted all of the issued and outstanding preferred units of Real PIPE, LLC ("RealPIPE" and the "Preferred Units") into an aggregate 17,286,848 common shares of Real ("Common Shares").
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 3 August 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 1,840,490 shares at a price of 490.00 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 289,766,023 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 289,766,023. There are no shares held in Treasury.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Month End Net Asset Values

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC ('VIP') announces the following unaudited, month end Net Asset Values as at close of business on 31 July 2021:. Ordinary share (debt at Par Value) (pence): 270.27p. Ordinary share (debt at Fair Value) (pence): 258.22p. These figures do not include any current year...
IndustryLife Style Extra

1H21 Report and Accounts

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4685H_1-2021-8-3.pdf. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Global Resources Investment Trust raises GBP600,000 via CLN placing

(Alliance News) - Global Resources Investment Trust PLC on Monday said it raised GBP599,201 via a placing of convertible loan notes. The mining assets investment company said 2.4 million CLNs were placed at a conversion price of 0.25 pence per share, an 86% discount to its closing price on Friday.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

The following base prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. Prospectus Supplement No. 1 dated 2 August 2021 to the Base Prospectus dated 7 May 2021 for the Barclays Bank PLC £15,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme ("Base Prospectus"). Please read the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Spectris Regulatory News (SXS)

Spectris announces today that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2021. As at the date of the above purchase, Spectris had 113,415,277 ordinary shares of...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Tmt Investments (TMT)

IN BRIEF: TMT Investments expects NAV rise from Bolt investment uplift. TRADING UPDATES: Gym Group bulks up with placing; 88 Energy debt free. DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Watches of Switzerland and Circassia top teams buy. TRADING UPDATES: Safestyle in strong start to 2021; Tandem ups payout. DIRECTOR DEALINGS: TMT Investments Exec Director...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K HUTCHMED (China) Ltd For: Jun 30

6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 48th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form...
BusinessShareCast

Correction: Form 8 (OPD) – Avast plc (Amendment)

FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER. Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the...
Grocery & SupermaketValueWalk

Wm Morrison – Bidding War Cools Down

Apollo Global Management has confirmed it no longer intends to make an individual bid for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW). Instead it’s in discussions with the syndicate led by Fortress, to become part of the investment group which has previously made a cash offer. The existing Fortress offer stands at...
Reuters

Singapore's GIC joins Fortress bid for UK supermarket Morrisons

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund has joined the Fortress-led private equity consortium bidding to buy the British supermarket group Morrisons, and will provide a portion of the funding, the groups said on Wednesday. The companies said GIC, the sovereign wealth fund, held around 0.21% of the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Wednesday preview: Global services PMIs, Taylor Wimpey in the spotlight

(Sharecast News) - Financial markets' focus in the middle of the week will shift to global services with a raft of surveys covering the sector's health due out from around the world. First out overnight will be a survey from Chinese consultancy Caixin, followed by services sector Purchasing Managers' Index...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 02 August 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.89 ($3.81).
MarketsLife Style Extra

Tuesday preview: RBA, StanChart in focus

(Sharecast News) - The spotlight on Tuesday will shift to Asia Pacific, where rate-setters in Australia will announce their interest rate decision. In Japan meanwhile, investors will be digesting consumer price data for the month of July. No major economic announcements are scheduled in the UK, US or euro area.

