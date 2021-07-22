Pa. Council of Churches, interfaith partners urging people to get vaccinated
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Council of Churches and representatives from other religions are urging those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get one. The council and its partners are urging Pennsylvania residents to get vaccinated in the expectation that clergy and faith leaders can make a difference amid rapidly rising COVID-19 Delta variant infections and stalling vaccination rates, according to a news release from the council.www.wfmz.com
