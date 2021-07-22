Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Council of Churches, interfaith partners urging people to get vaccinated

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Council of Churches and representatives from other religions are urging those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get one. The council and its partners are urging Pennsylvania residents to get vaccinated in the expectation that clergy and faith leaders can make a difference amid rapidly rising COVID-19 Delta variant infections and stalling vaccination rates, according to a news release from the council.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Faith#Covid#Bah#Covid#Christian#Hindu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy