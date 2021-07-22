Getting Parole While Undocumented / New Arrivals

The legislature is considering a bill that would keep California state prisons from handing paroled undocumented immigrants over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We’ll find out why that’s important, how it’s controversial, and whose lives would be changed as a result. And, we'll hear firsthand from a man at Solano prison who worried about what would happen to his family before he was released. And, a reading of an excerpt from a new book by San Francisco author Matthew Clark Davison.