Cocaine Disguised As A Marble Cake Seized In Interstate Drug Bust

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday this week a New York man and a woman from Maine, were takin into custody after DEA agents seized 4 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $200,000 and $1,900 in cash. Well if nothing else, you gotta give credit where credit is do, because 2 pounds of the cocaine perfectly disguised as a marble cake! Now that's what you call being creative, an it looked real too. The Maine DEA said they received a tip that the couple would be traveling on Interstate 295 and police were able to identify their vehicle and made the stop. A drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics was onboard and that's when the money, 2 kilos of coke and the geniusly disguised cake were found.

ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

