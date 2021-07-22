Cocaine Disguised As A Marble Cake Seized In Interstate Drug Bust

Tuesday this week a New York man and a woman from Maine, were takin into custody after DEA agents seized 4 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $200,000 and $1,900 in cash. Well if nothing else, you gotta give credit where credit is do, because 2 pounds of the cocaine perfectly disguised as a marble cake! Now that's what you call being creative, an it looked real too. The Maine DEA said they received a tip that the couple would be traveling on Interstate 295 and police were able to identify their vehicle and made the stop. A drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics was onboard and that's when the money, 2 kilos of coke and the geniusly disguised cake were found.