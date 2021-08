A self-confessed vaccine sceptic has died in hospital aged just 34 after contracting Covid-19.Father-of-three Matthew Keenan said in the weeks before his death that he wanted to “turn back time,” teling friends and doctors at Bradford Royal Infirmary after falling ill: “I wished I’d had the jab.”His death comes two weeks after a photo of him wearing an oxygen mask and hooked up to a CPAP machine was shared by Dr Leanne Cheyne, a respiratory consultant at the West Yorkshire hospital."Matthew has agreed for me to share his story,” she wrote. “Footie coach and dad. Self-confessed vaccine sceptic until...