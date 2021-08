England vs India 2021: Injured Mayank Agarwal ruled out as we look at the predicted playing 11 for the 1st Test for Team India. 2 months of a wait after the final of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final, Team India will inaugurate the second edition of the World Test Championship by playing England in their own backyard. If not the toughest, the 5 Tests England tour will be one of the toughest tours for Team India during the WTC 2021-23 cycle.