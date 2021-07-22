Cancel
Florida State

Ravenwood QB picks Florida State over UT, six others

By Cory Woodroof
Nashville Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavenwood quarterback Chris Parson is already building his legacy with the Raptors without even taking an official snap. Parson, a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings and a four-star prospect per Rivals, fulfilled his promise to announce his college football destination on his birthday. His choice will send him down to Tallahassee to join the Florida State Seminoles after graduation.

