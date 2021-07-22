Ravenwood QB picks Florida State over UT, six others
Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson is already building his legacy with the Raptors without even taking an official snap. Parson, a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings and a four-star prospect per Rivals, fulfilled his promise to announce his college football destination on his birthday. His choice will send him down to Tallahassee to join the Florida State Seminoles after graduation.www.nashvillepost.com
