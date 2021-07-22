Cancel
Former WFT LB Mychal Kendricks Sentenced, Plans NFL Return

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 12 days ago
Former Washington Football Team linebacker Mychal Kendricks was arrested in August 2018 on insider-trading charges. After pleading guilty, it took three years for Kendricks to receive his sentence.

It was worth the wait.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation and 300 hours of community service. He is free to resume his NFL career.

Kendricks was facing up to 25 years in prison based on the charges and his guilty plea.

After he was arrested in 2018, the Cleveland Browns, who had signed him to a one-year contract following his Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, released him. He was then picked up by the Seahawks and played parts of three seasons in Seattle.

As a member of the WFT's practice squad in 2020, he was signed to the active roster in December to add linebacker depth during the playoff hunt. Kendricks played just eight snaps in a Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but started the team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished with six tackles on 27 defensive snaps.

The WFT chose not to re-sign Kendricks following the season and found his potential replacements in the offseason by signing David Mayo from the New York Giants and Joe Walker from the San Francisco 49ers. The team also selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round in the NFL Draft.

With Kendricks only facing one day of jail time, he's looking for NFL opportunities. While that might not be in Washington, the 30-year-old could have some suitors if teams are looking to upgrade or replace at the linebacker position during training camp.

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

