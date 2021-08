Olympics Day 5 Notebook: Tatjana Schoenmaker is Better in the 200 Breaststroke. In Swimming World’s predictions for the Olympics, Tatjana Schoenmaker was not in the conversation to make the medal podium in the 100 breaststroke. Maybe she had an outside medal shot but no more. Then, of course, the 24-year-old from South Africa broke the Olympic record in the 100-meter event with a 1:04.82 in prelims (which ended up being the top time of the Olympics) before claiming the silver medal in the final.