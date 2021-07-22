Cancel
Rockingham, NC

County reports 99th COVID-19-related death

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqCVi_0b4vzRNE00

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 99th COVID-19-related death of a county resident Thursday afternoon, the first such death since June 29.

This is the seventh virus death since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have been 48 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 have been increasing over recent weeks. Between Wednesday July 21 and July 14 there were 93 new cases, compared to 69 over the previous week. As of Wednesday, there are 10 people hospitalized with the virus, 104 in home isolation and 114 active cases.

The 99 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 18 African American females, 14 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 29 Caucasian females and 31 Caucasian males. Seventy-four of the deceased have died in a hospital, 20 have died at another healthcare facility and five have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 40-49: 3

• 50-59: 11

• 60-69: 29

• 70-79: 28

• 80 & up: 27 (+1)

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

Getting vaccinated

Vaccines are available free of charge at the Health Department. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone age 18 and over can receive the Moderna and Pfizer are available with no appointment needed. Parents of children ages 12-17 who want the Pfizer vaccine for their child can call 910-417-4909 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies and some physician offices.

