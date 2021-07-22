First Cobalt says lithium, nickel, copper recovered in EV battery recycling test
Company extracted metals from 'black mass' EV battery product. Looking to leverage existing operating permits for large-scale EV battery recycling. First Cobalt has successfully extracted nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, lithium and graphite from a "black mass" product recovered from recycled batteries, demonstrating its ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries, the company said July 22.www.spglobal.com
