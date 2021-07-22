Cancel
Energy Industry

First Cobalt says lithium, nickel, copper recovered in EV battery recycling test

By Justine Coyne
spglobal.com
 12 days ago

Company extracted metals from 'black mass' EV battery product. Looking to leverage existing operating permits for large-scale EV battery recycling. First Cobalt has successfully extracted nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, lithium and graphite from a "black mass" product recovered from recycled batteries, demonstrating its ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries, the company said July 22.

