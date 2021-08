"Discussions are going on, and we're having a lot of them on a lot of different players," Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said Saturday. "And Jack in particular, if people were thinking, 'Oh, something's going to happen at the draft,' we've never looked at any sort of timeline or pressure point to say we have to do something on any player. But I think the reality is, when we feel it's the right time, whether we're talking about Jack or someone else, that we think is the right thing to do for our franchise and is going to be the best thing for the Buffalo Sabres, then we'll do it and we'll be open to it."