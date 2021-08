Once again, Alabama will enter the season as the favorite to win the SEC. The Crimson Tide could get strong challenges from Georgia and Texas A&M, but even with a ton of talent on offense heading to the NFL it seems like coach Nick Saban and Co. are a step ahead of the rest of the league. Bryce Young will finally get to take the reins at quarterback, and he is one of the top recruits at the position that 247Sports' experts have evaluated.