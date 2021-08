Coal rolling is somewhat popular in the aftermarket diesel-powered truck community, but it's a really stupid activity. For the uninitiated, this is where someone in a truck tuned to belch out excessive smoke intentionally floors the gas pedal in order to spew these fumes over other motorists or pedestrians. It's a wasteful and silly pastime that is illegal in many states. But what makes the below incident worse is that the driver of the pickup swerves across lanes and brakes aggressively in order to repeat the offense. The victim, in this case, was behind the wheel of a Tesla and had a child in the car too.