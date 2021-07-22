Megan Fox Explains Why She Stopped Drinking After Getting 'in Trouble' at 2009 Golden Globes

After the 2009 Golden Globe Awards, Megan Fox made the decision to take a break from alcohol. While looking back at her most iconic looks throughout her career with Who What Wear, the 35-year-old actress reflected on this particular event and how it ended up changing her life. “I think I’m wearing Ralph Lauren,” Fox recalled while holding up a throwback photo of her wearing a gold gown. “I hate wearing my hair back like this. I cannot believe I allowed this to happen. I have a huge, round forehead so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that.”