Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, in Chile, have called a strike after rejecting a compensation offer by Anglo-Australian giant BHP. The world's top producer of the mineral, Chile makes up 28 percent of global copper output, and the last time workers at the Escondida mine staged a major strike, in 2017, BHP lost $740 million. The 2017 strike, which lasted for 44 days and was the longest in Chile's mining history, contributed to a 1.3-percent decline in GDP. - 'Decisive wake-up call' - With annual production of some 5.6 million tons, copper accounts for 10-15 percent of the South American country's GDP, half its yearly exports and employs eight percent of the workforce.