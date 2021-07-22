Two Bay Springs men charged following Tuesday night shooting
Two Bay Springs men have been arrested and have been released from jail on bond following a Tuesday evening shooting in Bay Springs. According to Bay Springs Police Department Captain Fred Hennington, Jamel Xavier Hughes, 24, and Jaylan Tamazali Cook, 24, both turned themselves in to the department approximately two hours after the shooting. The incident took place on County Road 82 in Bay Springs at approximately 7:20 p.m.impact601.com
