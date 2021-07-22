Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD looks to end volatile day in the red near 1.1760

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD reversed its direction after rising to 1.1830 area. ECB left its policy settings unchanged as expected, revised its guidance. USD regathered strength during the American trading hours. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways in a tight range around 1.1800, the EUR/USD pair gained traction and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Inflation#Eur Usd#Ecb#American#The European Central Bank#Fxstreet#The Ihs Markit#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, slides back below 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move amid a goodish USD rebound. A sharp turnaround in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback. The downside seems limited, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 50 pips from daily swing...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats to 0.7380 area after rising above 0.7400 earlier

RBA left its policy rate and tapering plan unchanged in July. US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.00 on Tuesday. Major equity indexes in the US look to open modestly higher. The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and climbed to a daily high of 0.7408...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends slide to fresh 7-week lows, closes in on 0.9000

USD/CHF is falling for the seventh straight day on Tuesday. Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved sharply in July. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.00. The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and extended its slide during the European trading hours on Monday. After touching its lowest level since mid-June at 0.9022, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.27% at 0.9030.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: General Trend is Broken

It has room to retest if it doesn’t recover the 1.19 resistance over the coming days and is currently stabilizing around the 1.1890 level. The US dollar is still facing pressure since the last US Federal Reserve announcement, and on the other hand, the markets are realizing the inflection point on which the Eurozone economy is currently standing.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains depressed near session lows, around 0.8535-30 region

EUR/GBP edged lower on Tuesday and moved extended the overnight pullback from one-week tops. The improving COVID-19 situations in the UK underpinned the British pound and exerted pressure. A weaker USD provided a modest lift to the euro and helped limit any further losses for the cross. The EUR/GBP cross...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD prints fresh lows under 1.1860

US dollar recovers ground across the board. EUR/USD drops toward 1.1850, extending the correction from above 1.1900. The EUR/USD reversed after approaching 1.1900 and recently reached a two-day low at 1.1854 as the US dollar strengthened across the board. The DXY turned positive as US stocks trimmed gains. The greenback...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls hesitate but don’t give up

EU June Producer Price Index was up by 10.2% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. The market mood is still sour, but the dollar is out of investors’ radar. EUR/USD could extend its gains but only once above 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1880 price zone, mildly higher on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY hits multi-month lows near 109.00 amid risk aversion

USD/JPY continues to decline on Wednesday for the straight second day. US Dollar Index remains pressurized near 92.00 on mixed economic data, Fed’s dovish outlook. The yen gains on its safe-haven appeal despite rising coronavirus cases in Japan. USD/JPY extends the losses in the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to tackle year lows in the coming weeks – HSBC

EUR/USD has been hovering below 1.19 as investors are concerned about growth prospects. In the view of economists at HSBC, the contrast in Federal Reserve (FEd) and European Central Bank (ECB) policy narratives could be enough for EUR/USD to challenge the 2021 year-to-date low. Balance of risks is still primed...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Holding on to Corrective Gains

Yesterday's session, the pair was moving in a narrow range between the resistance level 1.3932 and the level of 1.3884. Despite the halt in gains, the 1.4000 psychological resistance is still the most important for the bulls to control. The British pound has outperformed many currencies including the US currency recently with the surrendered Coronavirus which is widely cited to improve appetite among institutional analysts, investors and traders, which could keep the GBP/USD pair in full swing higher for the coming days.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Cautious tone from the BoE to hit the pound – HSBC

Economists at HSBC do not expect a hawkish shift at the Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday, August 5. Therefore, the GBP/USD pair may suffer some downside pressure following a dovish “Old Lady”. Sterling to depreciate over the short-term. “The GBP remains somewhat attuned to global risk appetite and so...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Having received support from the RBNZ, which announced its intention to tighten mortgage lending standards from October 1, the NZD/USD pair rose quite sharply during today's Asian session, making another attempt to break through the key resistance level of 0.7015. The price has broken through the important short-term resistance levels...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls discouraged, eyes on US data

The dollar cached a breath after better than expected US data. EU June Producer Price Index rose 10.2% YoY, missing expectations. EUR/USD has lost its bullish potential and could fall sub-1.1800. The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.1892 during European trading hours, currently trading in the 1.1860 price zone, still unable...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Consolidation mode in quiet trading, focus on corporate earnings

- RBA was deemed hawkish as it kept its planned bond tapering for Sept despite recent virus lockdowns. - RBA Left Cash Rate Target unchanged at 0.10% and maintained its 3-year Yield Target at 0.10% (both as expected). Reiterated its forward guidance that conditions to raise rates would not be met before 2024 at the earliest. Kept its taper plan for bond purchases but to remain flexible. The economy was still expected to grow strongly next year.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities volatile after of US stocks reversed earlier gains

Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after Wall Street reversed course on Monday ending marginally lower. Tesla jumped 3.27% outperforming the market as Goldman Sachs included the EV maker in a group of companies it recommends, Amazon shares added 0.12% despite news the National Labor Relations Board official is recommending that the results of the union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama held earlier this year be scrapped and that a new election be held due to illegal misconduct on the part of the e-commerce giant.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

(Updates market activity, prices; new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar steadies under pressure from other safe havens * Swiss franc gains on dollar and euro * Delta variant fears sap risk appetite By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up as much as 0.4% before recovering half of the day's loss to 109.1 yen. It traded against the Swiss franc as much as 0.3% lower and leveled off with a 0.1% decline for the day. The franc also gained against the euro to its greatest value in nine months. "The Swiss franc and the yen are benefiting as rising coronavirus cases cloud the outlook for growth," said Joe Manimbo, senior market strategist at Western Union Business Solutions. But the moves to the safe haven franc and yen also came alongside reminders that currencies are sensitive to talk from central bankers about pulling back on bond purchases and eventually raising rates as their economies come out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Relatively hawkish comments by central bank officials in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday led the Australian dollar and the Kiwi dollar to big gains among major currencies. The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peers was up by a hair to 92.046 at 1902 GMT after declining slightly on Monday. Last week the dollar lost nearly 1% as U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers said they expected it would still be while before job growth allowed them to pull back on support for the economy. Strategists have said they do not expect major moves in the dollar before Friday's U.S. jobs report and maybe not until Fed officials speak at the end of August at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro was a touch lower at $1.1865, having lost momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday. The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.3915. On Thursday the Bank of England will meet and could send hawkish signals on its policies amid optimism about the British economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped again early on Tuesday before coming back in the afternoon in New York to near Monday's level of 1.179%. The 10-year yield has been trending generally downward since the end of March. Market watchers have pointed to the decline in the 10-year yield as a sign of coming disappointment in economic growth, especially with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. "What's keeping the dollar from really benefiting from the flight to safety is that Treasury yields continue to grind lower," Manimbo said. In the United States, COVID-19 hospital admissions in Louisiana and Florida have hit a new peak though top U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci has ruled out another lockdown in the country. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0480 92.0440 +0.02% 2.297% +92.1580 +91.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.1866 $1.1872 -0.05% -2.89% +$1.1894 +$1.1854 Dollar/Yen 109.1000 109.3300 -0.21% +5.59% +109.3350 +108.8750 Euro/Yen 129.44 129.75 -0.24% +1.99% +129.8600 +129.1800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9039 0.9051 -0.12% +2.19% +0.9057 +0.9024 Sterling/Dollar $1.3915 $1.3886 +0.23% +1.87% +$1.3938 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2533 1.2504 +0.25% -1.56% +1.2575 +1.2491 Aussie/Dollar $0.7396 $0.7363 +0.45% -3.85% +$0.7408 +$0.7358 Euro/Swiss 1.0724 1.0745 -0.20% -0.77% +1.0754 +1.0723 Euro/Sterling 0.8525 0.8548 -0.27% -4.61% +0.8553 +0.8525 NZ $0.7016 $0.6968 +0.67% -2.32% +$0.7018 +$0.6966 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8060 8.8275 -0.22% +2.58% +8.8450 +8.7640 Euro/Norway 10.4511 10.4746 -0.22% -0.15% +10.4949 +10.4143 Dollar/Sweden 8.5970 8.5967 -0.06% +4.89% +8.6156 +8.5720 Euro/Sweden 10.2010 10.2071 -0.06% +1.24% +10.2207 +10.1871 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Marguerita Choy)
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; U.S. Economic Recovery Key

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday in tight trading ranges, with traders reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data at the end of the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day

EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh daily high, consolidates weekly loss. DXY remains offered for third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key data/events. EU Retail Sales, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI to decorate today’s calendar. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news also need trader’s attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy