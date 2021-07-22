Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

"The folks we have in the hospital are unvaccinated," doctor says as COVID cases surge

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting today to discuss whether COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be necessary in the future as the Delta variant spreads. CBS News national correspondent David Begnaud reports on toll of the virus in hard-hit Louisiana, and then Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more guidance on the vaccines.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

261K+
Followers
33K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#In The Future#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Vanderbilt University#Cbsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
SELF

Nearly All COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Are Now Among Unvaccinated People

Unvaccinated people now account for the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the CDC says, but there are still about 154 deaths due to the virus per day. “Preliminary data from several states over the last few months suggests that 99.5% of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were in unvaccinated people,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., MPH, said in a White House press briefing. “Those deaths were preventable with a simple, safe shot.” In Maryland, for instance, all 130 people who died due to COVID-19 in June were unvaccinated, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Posted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy