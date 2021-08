Northern Nevada native Krysta Palmer is just moments away from turning her Olympic dreams into reality in Tokyo. "I would not be the diver I am today if I didn't know how to be a daredevil," Palmer said. "Huge, huge, huge thank you to my coach Jian Li. She took me from the very beginning. I also want to say thank you so much to my community. This is something that actually really gets my heart because my community has always been so supportive of me. I'm just so thankful for everybody that's contributed to my journey. When I was young, a lot of the expenses were out of my parents' pocket, and that was hard for us going through that time. The community that surrounds me has given to this dream of mine."