Congressman Smith introduces bipartisan legislation to extend validity of expired U.S. passports
Amid the enormous and growing backlog for renewed passports faced by Americans eager to travel, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) today introduced the Passport Emergency Extension Act of 2021 (H.R. 4615) with lead cosponsor Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) to ensure American citizens are able to travel while the State Department addresses serious delays in processing passport applications.www.thelakewoodscoop.com
Comments / 0