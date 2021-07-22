Congressman Smith introduces bipartisan legislation to extend validity of expired U.S. passports

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Colin Allred (D-TX-32), joined with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Roy Blunt (R-MO), and Congressman Scott Peters (D-CA-52) and Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS-01) to introduce the Veteran Peer Specialist Act. This bicameral, bipartisan legislation would expand the highly successful peer specialist support program to all Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers over the next five years, prioritizing expansion to rural areas, areas not near an active military installation, and the hiring of peer specialists that reflect the racial and ethnic demographics of the veteran population.