Another important step to support weight loss and weight maintenance is to regularly detoxify the liver. The liver breaks down fat and eliminates toxins from our body. If it doesn’t function efficiently, we tend to store more fat and toxins in our bodies. Eating a clean diet of whole foods is the number one thing we can do for liver health. All of my clients go through a 3-week focused liver detox followed by daily gentle ways to support and detox the liver. One of these things is drinking freshly-squeezed lemon juice in warm water right after waking up. There are also great supplements that help our livers like grass-fed bovine liver, colostrum and milk thistle.