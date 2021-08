Foley Post 298​ 7 ​ St. Cloud Chutes Post 76​ 4. The Foley Post 298 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by nine hits, including a double and seven big runs in the first inning. Lefty Ryan Chmielewskistarted on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Hackett threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.