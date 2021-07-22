High-tech Solis Dental now open in Hutto

Local nonprofit Ride On Center for Kids began work on a 29,250-square-foot expansion July 23, according to a news release from the organization. The expansion will include a covered arena, an outdoor arena, a makeover of the Cecile Autrey Ham Family room, additional tack space, a veterinarian horse stall, renovations to the Patti Colbert Learning Center and additional land improvements. The estimated cost of the project is $4 million, 82% of which has been raised by the organization, according to the release. The project is expected to be completed by late 2022. ROCK is an organization that utilizes horses to provide healing services to children, adults and veterans with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges at 2050 Rockride Lane, Georgetown. 512-930-7625. https://rockride.org.