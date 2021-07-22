Canandaigua Academy student wins poster contest for Children’s Book Fest

Ninth grader, Madison Telarico’s painting based on the book “A Long Walk to Water” has been chosen as a winning poster that promotes Children’s Book Fest.

Telarico won $100 after submitting the painting and winning.

She read the book in seventh grade and chose to create a new cover in her artwork.

The poster contest was sponsored by the Community Reading Partnership in collaboration with the Canandaigua School District. Students at both the middle school and the Academy could enter the contest.

The Children’s Book Fest is Saturday, October 2, at Finger Lakes Community College.

Various authors and illustrators will be at the event to meet students. Published work by these authors ranges from picture books for kids to chapter books for teens.

More info can be found by emailing communityreadingpart@gmail.com, or visiting communityreadingpartnership.org

