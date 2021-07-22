Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Academy student wins poster contest for Children’s Book Fest

FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
Ninth grader, Madison Telarico’s painting based on the book “A Long Walk to Water” has been chosen as a winning poster that promotes Children’s Book Fest.

Telarico won $100 after submitting the painting and winning.

She read the book in seventh grade and chose to create a new cover in her artwork.

The poster contest was sponsored by the Community Reading Partnership in collaboration with the Canandaigua School District. Students at both the middle school and the Academy could enter the contest.

The Children’s Book Fest is Saturday, October 2, at Finger Lakes Community College.

Various authors and illustrators will be at the event to meet students. Published work by these authors ranges from picture books for kids to chapter books for teens.

More info can be found by emailing communityreadingpart@gmail.com, or visiting communityreadingpartnership.org

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

