Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mildred Louise Niblett Nock

Ocean City Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred Louise Niblett Nock, age 96, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Berlin. Born in Pocomoke, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Bessie (Phillips) Niblett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Henry Nock, and two brothers, Linwood and...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Evergreen Cemetery#Tinker#The Methodist Women#The Burbage Funeral Home#Coastal Hospice#P O Box#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Cats
Related
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Sheila A. Norris

Sheila Anne (Powell) Norris opened her eyes Saturday morning July 31st, 2021, in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born November 8, 1946 to the late Frank and Margaret Powell. A 1964 graduate of Frazeysburg High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Norris, on November 14, 1964. To her family, she was the perfect wife, mother, and grandmother. Sheila was always kind, calm, steady and had a servant’s heart. She was especially happy in her kitchen with her family around her. She was the ultimate homemaker, providing delicious meals to her family every night. She would burn the midnight oil, sewing one of a kind dresses for her daughters for special occasions when they were young. She was extremely funny and always tried to make her children laugh, at which she succeeded.
Columbia, SCItem

LOUISE JOE HICKMAN

Mrs. Louise Joe Hickman entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Providence Health, Columbia. The family is receiving relatives and friends at 101 Plum Lane, Camden. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Wilson Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Bishopville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy