Yes, we’re moving

For the last 10 summers, we here at Steppin’ Up To The Plate’s sprawling high-rise office complex (and mall) have looked forward to providing for your dining, sipping and even dancing pleasure. But this season is somewhat bittersweet. Yes, our restaurants have been graciously permitted to open at full capacity, but recent unemployment policies are keeping many potential employees at home. It’s no secret that in some cases they’re actually being given more taxpayer money to NOT work than they could ever make by going to work. So the lifting of restrictions is a double-edged sword: our eateries can be open, but many are still forced to restrict their hours and/or days open simply because qualified employees are, at least temporarily, almost impossible to find.