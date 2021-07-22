Cancel
Jordan Peele Calls ‘Nope’ on His Next Horror Movie

By David Crow
Cover picture for the articleIn the several years since Jordan Peele released his second directorial effort, the twisty and wicked Us, the marketplace has been inundated with more than a few imitators of Peele’s unique blend of socially conscious horror and seemingly contradictory bleak humor—essentially inserted nervous laughter. Yet even after multiple other films and projects on that wavelength, no one has been able to replicate the unique blend which won Peele on a Oscar for the screenplay of his first movie, Get Out, and which made Us one of only a handful of original 2019 efforts to be among the highest grossing of that year.

