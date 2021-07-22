Jordan Peele Calls ‘Nope’ on His Next Horror Movie

Delroy Lindo is someone that a lot of people might not know by name, but he’s been a great actor for a long time now and has starred alongside some of the best while he’s also been one of the best in the business. It is fair to say that he feels underrated and undervalued a lot of times since people don’t know him as well as they might know someone like Denzel Washington or Laurence Fishburne, but the fun part is that he is recognizable when one does see him and he is able to match up with pretty much anyone since he’s just that good of an actor. Watching him with some people on the screen it’s evident that he knows how to adapt to different acting styles much as many actors do, but there is an underlying note to his acting that is similar in every role and is able to help balance his characters while allowing them to remain unique to each movie he’s in.