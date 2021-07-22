Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

TOWNSQUARE HIRES PETER VAN DEN HEUVEL AS MARKET PRESIDENT/CRO CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO IOWA

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTownsquare Media Inc. announced today that former Spectrum Reach Regional Executive Peter Van Den Heuvel has joined the Company as Market President/Chief Revenue Officer for its Cedar Rapids/Waterloo local media cluster. In this role, he will oversee the local media team while driving strategic sales and content initiatives across Eastern Iowa. He will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cro#Townsquare#Cro Cedar Rapids#Townsquare Media Inc#Spectrum Reach Regional#Townsquare Cedar Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy