TOWNSQUARE HIRES PETER VAN DEN HEUVEL AS MARKET PRESIDENT/CRO CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO IOWA
Townsquare Media Inc. announced today that former Spectrum Reach Regional Executive Peter Van Den Heuvel has joined the Company as Market President/Chief Revenue Officer for its Cedar Rapids/Waterloo local media cluster. In this role, he will oversee the local media team while driving strategic sales and content initiatives across Eastern Iowa. He will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.radiofacts.com
