White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended an aide to First Lady Jill Biden following a report claiming he was engaging in abusive behavior towards colleagues. "First, I would say that I’ve worked with now, over the last six months, even as a newbie into the Biden orbit, the individual named by anonymous source," Psaki said of First Lady Jill Biden adviser Anthony Bernal, the adviser at the center of the controversy. "He’s been nothing but supportive and communicative, and that’s been my experience.