WOW: New Marine Corps Armored Vehicle to Launch Attack Drones

By Kris Osborn
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleHaving drones built directly into the architecture and command and control of armored combat vehicles brings largely undiscovered tactical advantages. The Marine Corps is acquiring a new armored combat vehicle intended to launch and operate drones while on the move in combat, an effort intended to bring new dimensions of manned-unmanned...

