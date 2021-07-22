ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Stimulus Check Update: Don’t Believe for a Second You’re Getting $2,500 on July 30

By Ethen Kim Lieser
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that three sizeable checks have been distributed to many Americans, there are still calls to quickly pass legislation that would green-light a fourth round of stimulus funding. Anxiety levels of millions of financially struggling Americans have been ticking up due to the fact that the current...

Comments / 683

Crystal Bialeschki
07-22

If you can spend millions transporting,feeding ,housing and clothing illegals , send be lions to Afghanistan (who we have been at war with) fir gender studies?, and millions to another country for wildlife reserve . U can give American people their own money back in stimulus

Reply(30)
226
Roslee Greenwood
07-23

ya know what makes me mad is that people with kids can get money what about the elderly people they need there rent paid an food to eat wth is wrong with America I thought it was one for all an all for one you really can't say this is America any more

Reply(24)
154
Levi Wade
07-22

do something for America or get out of office!!! we did not ask for this but are being tortured by policies and disease linked to this "caronavirus" step up and give us our lives back!!!!!!

Reply(49)
155
nationalinterest.org

Morgan Stanley CEO: ‘Fifty-Fifty’ Chance of U.S. Recession

The bank head added that if a recession occurred, it was unlikely to be deep or long. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman believes that there is a 50 percent chance the U.S. economy will be tipped into a recession, though any downturn is unlikely to be severe. “It’s possible we...
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Defense Secretary Heads to Thailand to Bolster Asian Alliances

Successive U.S. administrations have sought closer ties with Thailand and other Asian nations as counterweights to rising Chinese ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd Austin met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of Thailand on Monday to strengthen what Austin previously characterized as the United States’ “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in Southeast Asia. During their meeting, Austin and Prayuth “shared perspectives on regional security issues and discussed opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Thai alliance,” according to a readout published by the Defense Department. The two leaders also discussed Thai military modernization and cooperation between Bangkok and Washington in crucial areas, including cyber warfare and space technology.
FOREIGN POLICY

