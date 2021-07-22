Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Two Valdosta firefighters remain in hospital

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Valdosta Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA — Two firefighters remained hospitalized Thursday following a July 12 accident that left four city employees injured, according to a City of Valdosta statement. Three firefighters and a police officer were struck by a falling power pole and sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. One firefighter had to have his leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home, the statement said.

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Valdosta, GA
Accidents
Valdosta, GA
Cars
Valdosta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Accident#The Valdosta Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy