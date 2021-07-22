Two Valdosta firefighters remain in hospital

VALDOSTA — Two firefighters remained hospitalized Thursday following a July 12 accident that left four city employees injured, according to a City of Valdosta statement. Three firefighters and a police officer were struck by a falling power pole and sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. One firefighter had to have his leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home, the statement said.